Cholera Outbreak: Ogun Assembly tasks water corporation to boost supply

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly has charged the State Water Corporation to resuscitate its old Water Station at Imasai – Ibooro and other similar water stations across the state to boost the supply of potable water to residents, so as to prevent the outbreak of cholera and other diseases in the state.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Olakunle Oluomo, gave the charge on while responding to the presentation of a member representing Egbado North 1 State Constituency, Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju during a plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oluomo noted that access to potable water by all residents of the state would promote hygiene and prevent outbreak of diseases.

He also called on the agency in charge of disease control in the state and the State Primary Healthcare Board to be proactive at preventing the incident of outbreak of diseases.

Oluomo commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the rehabilitation of Primary Health Centres across the State, to reduce the burden on the secondary and tertiary health facilities while calling for renovation and equipment in more primary health centres in all parts of the State.

Adeyanju had under personal explanation, canvassed for the supply of potable water in rural areas and called for the rehabilitation of primary health centres especially at his constituency in line with the ongoing renovation of primary health facilities across the State.

Another member, Hon. Ademola Adeniran representing Sagamu two constituency also presented a petition on behalf of Igbogun Youth Association and that of John Kennedy Foundation on a ‘breach of public peace’ against one Mr Adeyemi Kalejaiye, who allegedly prevented the groups from carrying out an empowerment programme for artisans in the area.

The Speaker while responding, charged the petition to the House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions for further legislative actions.

Vanguard News Nigeria

