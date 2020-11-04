Breaking News
China convicts 1,151 in major organised crime cases

Court sitting in China


China said it has convicted 1,151 people linked to 111 major cases of organised crime, the nation’s anti-gang authority said on  Tuesday at a news conference.

A total of 4,193 people have been placed under investigation for gang-related corruption and for sheltering organised crime, said the national office against organised crime.

More than 121 billion yuan (18.1 billion U.S. dollars) of assets involved in the 111 major cases were sealed up, seized or frozen, the office added.

Out of the 111 cases, 44 have been closed, with the rest under investigation, litigation or trial, the office said.

