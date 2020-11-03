Child rights act dumped by several states — Gbajabiamila

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday, disclosed that, despite the importance of the Child Rights Act for the protection of children in Nigeria, several states have rejected the law.

He disclosed this yesterday while speaking at a public hearing by the committee on Poverty Alleviation.

The Bill was titled: “Need To Eradicate Child Destitution And Remove Beggars From Nigerian Streets Through Provision Of standardised Education System And Improved livelihood”.

Gbajabiamila who was represented by the House Chief Whip, Rep. Muhammad Tahir Monguno (APC-Borno) reminded that the Childs Rights Act was accented into law by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003 after its passage by the National Assembly.

“The Federal Legislature had domesticated Nigeria’s adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Unfortunately, 17 years later, about 11 states are yet to enact the law.

“The Childs Rights Act is the basis upon which the Nigerian Child ought to be protected and its implementation means a lot to the future of the Nigerian state,” he said.

The Speaker added that, in addition to the Childs Rights Act, the Universal Basic Education Act was also established to make universal basic education compulsory for all children of primary and junior secondary school age in the country.

“It further seeks to provide punishment for parents for failing to comply with its provisions.

“These, amongst others are legislative interventions that the National Assembly has employed to enforce the fundamental rights of every Nigerian expressed under provisions of Chapter II of our Constitution and also help tackle the issue of child destitution, especially.

“it is for the reason of ensuring improved welfare and acting in the best interest of the Nigerian child that this Motion was considered by the House in plenary and thereafter referred to the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation,” he added.

In his remarks, the chairman, House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, Balarabe Salame (APC-Sokoto) commended the stakeholders for their submissions and concerns about the flights of children and the less privileged.

According to him, the committee will articulate all submissions to the committee and forward its report to the House for all necessary actions to see to the passage of the Bill.

