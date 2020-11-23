Breaking News
Chiedozie Alvin Obumkaneme becomes Road manager for tycoon recording artiste, EVIH

With the sole aim of creating an enabling environment for its artists, fast growing showbiz outfit, Tycoon Entertainment has unveiled Chiedozie Alvin Obumkaneme as the new road manager for its budding artist, Evih.

The new road manager is however saddled with the responsibilities of scheduling and managing artist media obligations, advancing show dates, manages the financial aspects of an artist time on the road amongst others.

Speaking on his new role, Chiedozie disclosed that having worked with few talents in the entertainment industry; the necessary experience to work with talented singer, Evih have been gathered over the years and as such the label is rest assured of a quality delivery service.

Evih a Prolific songwriter and vocalist, amazing performer from Nigeria who has gained the hearts of all listeners of his sound, Lyrical born star from a tender age and great love and passion for music .

