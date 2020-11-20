CHI recognized in top 50 brands Nigeria award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

CHI Limited has once more been recognized amongst the foremost brands, at the recently held 2020 ‘Top 50 Brands’ Award. This year’s edition was unique with the selection and celebration of 60 brands to coincide with the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The recognition is seen as another worthy achievement for the organization that has continually grown its mind share through innovative quality products, effective communication, and consumer satisfaction.

The Brands Awards are given out to the winners after the outcome of extensive brand research, which evaluates the operations of major corporate brands in Nigeria. It is a celebration of brands with a unique value proposition that properly articulates the consumers’ needs and passionately works towards meeting them.

According to Taiwo Oluboyede, CEO of TOP 50 Brands Nigeria, the top brands being celebrated this year are brands that are exceptional in Top of Mind Awareness, Online Engagement, Quality, Innovation, Category leadership, National Spread, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“CHI Limited has made conscious effort to build equity by offering healthy, nourishing products with superior value and insightful consumer engagements that has shaped how Nigerian consumers across various demographics experience its brands”.

Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, Marketing Director of CHI Limited, expressed delight at the Company’s recognition and commended the organizers for creating a platform for celebrating brands that are at the forefront of their respective segments.

“For us at CHI Limited, we consistently strive to be innovative in the products and services we offer our consumers. Leveraging valuable insights and emerging trends, we continuously seek new opportunities and surmount challenges to create value. As we do so, we seek ways to re-invent ourselves, and achieve growth and market leadership for our various brands in their respective categories,” she said.

