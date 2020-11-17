Charly Boy condemns Bayelsa Gov’s appointment of Nengi over first-class graduate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Charly Boy has described as a misplacement of priority the appointment of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson over a first-class graduate by the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.

Nengi recently got an appointment for the role of a Senior Special Adviser to the governor and was also made the Face of Bayelsa and role model to the Bayelsa State girl child.

Unhappy with the development, Charly Boy took to Instagram to share his opinion which he titled ‘THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN STATE’

He wrote: “The young lady with white is a first-class graduate of the Niger Delta University, Faculty of Law, as well as a first-class graduate Nigeria Law School… she was not honoured by her Bayelsa State Government…

“In another development, a girl, who is alleged to be a Third Class Graduate and a participant (A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show, was given a state reception and was also honoured with a government appointment and was also declared the role model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child (the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)

“What an irony and a misplacement of moral priority!

“Meanwhile, congratulations to our lawyer, the True Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child, as far as I and every other realist, is concerned.”

Aside Nengi, fellow Season 5 Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Tricky Tee also got an appointment from the Bayelsa State governor.

