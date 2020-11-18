Charity group flays association with Italian criminal gang

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

International Charity Organisation, DeNorsemen Kclub International, DNKI, has taken exception to alleged attempt by the Italian media to associate the activities of some Nigerian criminal with the Kclub.

Publicity Secretary of the Kclub, Dr. Felix Ike, in a statement, on Tuesday, expressed dissatisfaction of his organisation in the linking of some arrested Nigerian criminals in Italy with the group.

According to Ike, the attention of the Kclub was brought to certain individuals who claimed to be members of Denorsemen Kclub International, currently in Police custody in Italy after they were arrested.

“First, we want to commend the Italian Police for their work in arresting these individuals. Secondly, we call on the Italian Police to make sure that they are properly investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the Law,” Ike said in the statement.

He lamented that there were many imposters among the public parading themselves as members of the organization and engaging in the extortion of unsuspecting members of the public with promises of admitting them into the organization that they were not members.

Ike said it was also unfortunate that those criminals equally use name of the organization as a cover for criminal activities.

He however noted that Denorsemen Kclub was a lawfully organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria and also registered in Italy with the Commission for Societal Affairs, among several other countries.

“Our aims and objectives are universally uniform. We focus on charity to the needy and we leverage on the essence of brotherhood amongst members. We do not endorse or sponsor crimes. We have records of all our activities published for the world to see on our website: www.denorsemen.orgCopies of our Certificates and Constitution are attached here.

“It is in the light of this that we take particular exception to the attempts by the Italian media in trying to associate the activities of criminal elements with our noble Kclub.

“Such publications only help in misleading the public about the activities of Denorsemen Kclub as there are available records that show the facts. The logo displayed by the suspected criminals is our logo. It is a logo which Denorsemen Kclub has patented.

READ ALSO:

“Unfortunately, many other organisations have often displayed this logo with neither the consent nor prior knowledge of Denorsemen Kclub. It is therefore, wrong to assume that the arrested persons are members of Denorsemen Kclub solely on the strength of our logo found in their possession.

“Investigate these individuals. If there is anyone of them found to be a member of Denorsemen Kclub and who has been found to be complicit in any crimes, please let the full process of the law take its course. But desist from associating criminal conduct with our noble organisation. Criminal liability is personal and cannot be transferred.

“We remain proud of our organization. We will not be deterred by the continued attempt by some to tarnish our image. We will continue to focus on our noble humanitarian efforts in alleviating the plight of the less privileged, donating money and support to very many causes of charity across the globe where we find ourselves. We will continue to mould fine gentlemen, instilling in them the virtues of good citizenship and the value of hard work.

“We will continue to remain a brotherhood where membership spreads across tribes and tongues; a brotherhood which is a model for a peaceful society where individuals of diverse backgrounds coexist peacefully while pursuing the same noble objectives.

“All members of DeNorsemen Kclub should continue to go about their daily affairs and as always remain law abiding and model citizens,” Ike said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: