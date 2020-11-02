Kindly Share This Story:

…insists on fine

…NIPR appeals for review of sanctions

By Michael Eboh

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Monday insisted that the three broadcast stations recently sanctioned acted irresponsibly in their coverage of the ENDSARS protests and is not going back on the sanctions.

Director General of the NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, who stated this when members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations paid him a visit to appeal for a review of the sanctions, however, noted that the stations were yet to pay the fine, despite the fact that it gave them two weeks for the payment.

READ ALSO:

The President and Chairman of Council of the NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, had called on the NBC to review the sanctions especially as it is crucial that government agencies are not seen to be over-heating the polity.

However, Idachaba, noted that the NBC, on noticing the deviation and breach of the Broadcast code by the stations had issued a statement and a memo to them, and also met with executive officers of the stations to bring them in line, yet, they continued in their irresponsible coverage of the protests.

…Details later

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: