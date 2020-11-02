Chairman of National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum not receiving double salaries ― Concerned legislative aides

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Legislative Aides have debunked a report in a Newspaper wherein it was erroneously stated that the Chairman of National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, NASSLAF, Comrade Salisu Zuru, is holding double public service appointment and drawing salaries from both.

The Aides in a statement on Monday said while they recognize that it is not proper to make comments on a matter that is already before a court, they consider it appropriate to enlighten colleagues on some basic facts relative to the said article.

The statement read “Our attention has been drawn to a planted story in the Punch Newspaper wherein it was erroneously stated that the Chairman of National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, NASSLAF, Comrade Salisu Zuru, is holding double public service appointment and drawing salaries from both.

“While we recognize that it is not proper to make comments on a matter that is already before a court, we consider it appropriate to enlighten our colleagues onsome basic facts relative to the said article.

“And in doing so, may we state that the apparently-sponsored publication is solely aimed to create fears, confusion, havoc and destabilization among our colleagues and thereby distracting the newly inaugurated NASSLAF Leadership from focusing on delivering on the mandate we gave them freely.

“Also, the publication was laced with sufficient falsehoods and misrepresentation of facts so as to achieve the aim of the sponsors. Hence we wish to set the records straight.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the National Orientation Agency had in a memo addressed to Joshua Okah, dated 19th October 2020 stated that though “Alh. Salisu Zuru is a member of the present Board of the Agency inaugurated in 2018, NOA Board members are on part-time basis and therefore not entitled to salaries. The Agency is in Category “B” under the categorization of Board of Federal Parastatals. You may wish to refer to National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission for further information”.

“Furthermore, this allegation was raised and trashed at the screening by the defunct Electoral Committee, ELECOM.

“But unfortunately, the sponsors misled the media into publishing the highly-subjective article.

“While notices of action are being sent to the concerned authorities, including the media, we urge all well-meaning colleagues to remain calm as this orchestrated moves to destabilize NASSLAF will certainly fail and perpetrators utterly disgraced.”

For Concerned Legislative Aides

ND Shehu Kanam

THIS IS THE FULL TEXT OF NOA MEMO

19th October, 2020

The Principal Counsel,

Joshua Okah and Associates,

Suite 0011 MJ’S Plaza (Jovidat Hotels and Suites),

Jabi, Abuja

FCT

Sir,

RE: FREEDOM OF INFORMATION (FOI) ACT, 2011-ALH. SALISU USMAN ZURU WITH RESPECT TO HIS MEMBERSHIP OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE NATIONAL ORIENTATION AGENCY (NOA)

Please refer to the above request on Freedom of Information in regards to Alh. Salisu Zuru dated 5th of October, 2020.

Alh. Salisu Zuru is a member of the present Board of the Agency inaugurated in 2018.

Since the inauguration of the Board to date, it has sat for four (4) times and the fifth meeting this year was done virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NOA Board members are on part-time basis and therefore not entitled to salaries. The Agency is in Category “B” under the categorization of Board of Federal Parastatals.

You may wish to refer to National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission for further information.

Please accept the Director General’s best regards.

Barr. Juliet Ojatabu

Chair, FOIA Committee

For Director General

Kindly Share This Story: