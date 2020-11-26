Breaking News
Chairman of Gladtrico Intl, Ebozele loses mother

Elizabeth Itosoa Idahosa (Nee Okogie)
Mrs. Elizabeth Itosoa Idahosa (Nee Okogie),  mother of Chairman/Managing Director of Gladtrico Intl Limited,  Chief Eric Ebozele,  is dead.
The deceased died at the age of 83.
A statement by the Gladtrico boss,  said:”The families of Okogie , Ebozele and Idahosa,  of Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of  Edo State,  has announced the death of Deaconess ( Mrs)  Elizabeth Itosoa Idahosa (Nee 

She  died in a London hospital on  October 9, 2020, at the age of 83.
“She is survived by seven children including  Chief Eric Ebozele,  Chairman / Managing Director, Gladtrico Intl ltd , sisters , brothers,grandchildren and great grand children and other relations.
She was a retired and trained Nigerian and UK nurse.
Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family.

