Chairman of Gladtrico Intl, Ebozele loses mother

READ ALSO NNPC pleads Labour one-week to consult on reversal of fuel price

She died in a London hospital on October 9, 2020, at the age of 83.

“She is survived by seven children including Chief Eric Ebozele, Chairman / Managing Director, Gladtrico Intl ltd , sisters , brothers,grandchildren and great grand children and other relations.

She was a retired and trained Nigerian and UK nurse.

Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family.