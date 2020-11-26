Chairman of Gladtrico Intl, Ebozele loses mother

Mrs. Elizabeth Itosoa Idahosa (Nee Okogie), mother of Chairman/Managing Director of Gladtrico Intl Limited, Chief Eric Ebozele, is dead.
The deceased died at the age of 83.
A statement by the Gladtrico boss, said:”The families of Okogie , Ebozele and Idahosa, of Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, has announced the death of Deaconess ( Mrs) Elizabeth Itosoa Idahosa (Nee
READ ALSONNPC pleads Labour one-week to consult on reversal of fuel price
She died in a London hospital on October 9, 2020, at the age of 83.
“She is survived by seven children including Chief Eric Ebozele, Chairman / Managing Director, Gladtrico Intl ltd , sisters , brothers,grandchildren and great grand children and other relations.
She was a retired and trained Nigerian and UK nurse.
Burial arrangements will be announced later by the family.