CESJET fingers those clandestinely running terrorist organisation in Nigeria 

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has raised an alarm over the existence, secret sponsorship and operation of a terrorist organisation in the southern part of the country. 

CESJET, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Ikpa Isaac, fingered some supposed human rights group to be behind the sect.

The centre said it came to this conclusion after a thorough forensic investigation conducted by a team of experts.

According to Comrade Ikpa, the group, in alliance with these sect aims to plunge Nigeria into a crisis and bloodshed potent enough to compromise national security.

With external sponsorship, CESJET said the new group has expanded unimaginably in the last few months, consistently recruiting new members.

The centre added that the group was behind the violent bloodshed and arsons which led to the killing of several soldiers.

It, however, charged the police, the DSS and all other relevant security agencies to keep an eye on these groups.

The centre further urged Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to sustain his vigilance on the sect to protect lives and property.

