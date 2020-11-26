Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe, Udu

The Udu unit of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, has asked the Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure that the vigilante operative who shot a female resident in the area, Miss Sovereignty Iteregbe is made to account for his actions.

The victim was reportedly shot dead on November 15 by the vigilante operative during a verbal confrontation while she and a female friend were both returning from an outing at about 10 p.m.

Reacting to the incident, the Udu unit of CDHR while calling for the prosecution of the suspect who earlier went into hiding, called on the state government and relevant authorities to bring him and other perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

The group in a statement signed by the CDHR coordinator and secretary for Udu area, Derrick Agberen and Charles Oviri respectively, also condemned the incident and harped on the need for government and the police to train local vigilante operatives on gun handling and relations with the general public.

Though efforts to get an update on the matter from the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya were fruitless as at press time, a security source from the Ovwian police station said the suspect has since turned himself in and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

