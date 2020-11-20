Kindly Share This Story:

The Progressive Yoruba Youths Council (PYYC) says the CCTV footage brought before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has exposed merchants of fake news against the Nigerian Army.

According to the group, the misconception that the clip from the Lekki toll gate was destroyed has been proven otherwise.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, President, Kola Salawu said the video showed that no massacre took place as being portrayed.

The PYYC added that the footage also rubbished some claims while vindicating the Army.

The group, however, appealed to the troops to get past the distraction of those that have been desperate to scapegoat it for the failure of their protests.

