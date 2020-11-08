CBN, Agency empowers 2,074 farmers in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, Lafia

The Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with Prime Global Synergy, through federal government Anchor Borrowers’ programme has empowered 2,074, farmers with knapsack sprayer and water pump machines for rice irrigation farming in Nasarawa State.

General manager, Prime Global Synergy, Dozie Chuwujiw said while presenting farming tools in Obi local government of the state said the empowerment was part of the Federal Government’s ongoing Anchor Borrowers’ programme aimed at empowering peasant rice farmers across the country.

According to the manager, the empowerement was also aimed at increasing the production of irrigation farming in the State.

“We want them to farm all season. We are giving them water pumps so that when the rain stops they can use the water pumps to water their crops.We want to teach them how to grow on good agricultural practice so that they can feel the benefit of what they are doing.”

The manager of Prime Global Synergy, however, said his companies are partnering with CBN through Anchor Borrowers’ programme to increase rice farm production in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: