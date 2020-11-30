Breaking News
Translate

Cavani investigated by English FA over social media post

On 10:39 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Cavani
Manchester United’s Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, southern England on November 29, 2020. (Photo by Mike Hewitt / POOL / AFP) 

Edinson Cavani’s joy at scoring twice for Manchester United on Sunday could be dampened as he is to be investigated by the Football Association over a social media post he subsequently deleted.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan striker sent an Instagram post including the Spanish word “negrito” (‘black’) in reply to a message of congratulations after his brace completed a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Southampton.

United said the word was clearly used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in South America.

ALSO READ: Diego Maradona death probe launched as police raid doctor’s home

The club said the former Paris Saint Germain forward had been informed such terms are viewed as derogatory in Britain and he subsequently deleted the post.

The FA issued guidelines pre-season clamping down on racist and discriminatory language and behaviour, with offences on social media carrying a minimum three-game ban.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Dele Alli of Tottenham were both suspended for one match last season after posts that breached the guidelines.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!