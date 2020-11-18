Cardinal James Odunmbaku brings peace to Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:



By Femi Salako

Extolling the great and amiable virtues of Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, the Visioner/President of Christ Ambassador Soul Winners Ministries Int’l also known as Baba Eto, one whose entire life has been dedicated to one just single course, which is entirely built on the need to the service of the Divine; to be used as an instrument of peace and blessings to all .

The renowned Prophet and Evangelist who is also a Nazarene by birth, is one that can be described as a Prophet by the calling of the Divine and also a politician by Mandate, as a Prophet, he leads one of the biggest and the most populous denomination in Lagos State while on the other hand he has continued to serve as a political leader whose numerous advice has seen the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos establish its frontiers over the years.

Bringing the much needed words of hope and restoration to the people of Lagos as a time when the people were in a period of rebuilding after the series of events which had left a worrying sight in the eyes of many Lagosians and Nigerians at large, Cardinal Prophet J.O Odunmbaku while addressing the participants of the Soul Winner’s Crusade, an event which was organized by his church, the City of God’s Cathedral; an annual event which is always organized by the Church for its members and Christians in Lagos to seek the face of God, the man of God gave to the people the word of hope and renewal for the people.

According to him, he emphasized the need for Christians never to relent in their faith towards God, adding that while this might be a trying time in the history of the state and the nation at large, God is committed to helping the state and the nation in general to rising from the ashes even as it seek to rebuild.

Preaching the need for an embrace of peace among all people irrespective of religious affiliations or ethnical differences, the renowned man of God stated that peace is a necessary requirement for growth and progress and every one must embrace one of the cores and values of the Christian faith which is peace and love.

He also reiterated the need for all Christians across the various denominations in the State and Country at Large to continue to seek the face of God in prayers and supplications that the state and the nation can be completely healed.

The event saw to the ministration of renowned powerful ministers of God, like Laolu Gbenjo, Prophet Kehinde Giwa, Evang. Obasa Adeniran JP, His Eminence Prophet Adegboyega Solomon, and Archbishop Joseph Olufemi Ehindero JP.

The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo Olu who was ably represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Matters (Christian) Revered Bukola Adeleke was also in attendance.

