…Urges other sister Secretariats to emulate Ondo

Arogbonlo Israel

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monitoring team has asserted that the preparation put in place by the NYSC Ondo State at the orientation camp should be emulated by another sister Secretariats.

Speaking during the inspection of the camp facilities, the head of the team, Dr. Ayodele Ojo Adiji said what was on the ground has shown the readiness of the Secretariat to host the forthcoming orientation course.

Dr. Adiji who was impressed with the COVID -19 protocols put in place said that the Secretariat has equally complied with the ecosystem and the camp is environment friendly.

“We have nothing more to say because the Secretariat is by all standards ready and good to go. The only addition is to encourage their medical team that would be stationed at the main gate to do a more thorough and professional job on everyone entering and leaving the camp”.

“Right from the main gate, you have put hand washing apparatus including hand sanitisers at strategic points and you equally constructed nine hand washing tap points with overhead water storage tank to supply water unhindered for the use of camp community”.

“In all the hostels inspected, the spacing between the beds is even more than two feet recommended by the National Centre for Disease Control, above all, two handwashing bowls are placed in each hostel.”

“Your bathrooms and toilets are well maintained and the painting of all structures within the camp and the perimeter fence has given it additional aesthetic value,” he said.

The team leader commended the investment made on the kitchen environment which he said was something extraordinary.

“Honestly, I am surprised that you have used expensive marble tiles on your kitchen floor. The environment is serene and I am confident that the corps members will have good stories to tell the outside world after their orientation.”

Speaking while conducting the team round, the State Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio ascribed all the glory to God for the modest structures and facilities put in place to contain the Coronavirus pandemic in the camp.

The State Coordinator informed the elated team that the Director-General of the laudable Scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim had personally visited all the camps to assess the situation and offer assistance where necessary.

“What you are beholden today may not have been achieved but for the pragmatic approach of the Director-General who supported all the State Secretariats with financial resources and materials to put all the camps in good shape as requested by the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

She disclosed that the electronically controlled blood sample booth constructed by corps engineers and the handwashing and sanitising machine donated by EDG and Agro-Allied CDS groups would be deployed for use during the forthcoming orientation course.

When the NYSC boss asked the team when are they likely to train the COVID -19 personnel that would be on the ground at the camp, the team said that they would train the trainers before the commencement of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ orientation course.

Mrs Akpabio thereafter thanked the team for its scientific precision and thorough assessment of facilities which lend credence to the professionalism with which they carried out their assignment.

The team which comprises Dr Ayodele Ojo Adiji, Director, Clinical Services; Mrs Mary Iyabo Aliu, Director, Nursing and Mrs Olayemi Aiyesoro, Director, Medical Laboratory Sciences is from Infection Prevention and Control Department of the Ondo State Ministry of Health.

Vanguard News

