C/River school of nursing Itigidi upgraded to college

…As Deputy Governor welcomes Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria

The Deputy Governor of Cross River state H.E. Prof Ivara Esu has received a high powered delegation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council led by the Secretary General/Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria Dr Farouq Umar Abubakar as they came into calabar to hold their Annual top Management Retreat.

Welcoming the Secretary General/Registrar and his team to the State, the CRS Deputy Governor Prof Ivara Esu congratulated the registrar on his re-appointment as Registrar for another 4 years noting that his effort to reshape the Nursing profession has not gone unnoticed, he thanked him for introducing Community Nursing which will lead to increased man power for the Health sector.

He thanked him for the Approval given for the upgrade of school of Nursing Itigidi to College of Nursing Sciences while trusting that the three schools with provisional accreditation will get full accreditation status this year.

“Let me commend the Universally loved Dr Betta Edu the Commissioner for Health, who is a goal getter for her Masters stroke on the Schools of Nursing and the health system, I have total confidence in her pragmatic leadership; we remain the top State in Nigeria as far as the health sector is concerned while assuring the team of a peaceful and lovely stay in Calabar”.

In a welcome address, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu thanked His Excellency the Deputy Governor of the State for the privilege to meet with the team even at a very short notice which he has again showed the great commitment of Sen Prof Ben Ayade administration to the health sector.

“As a State, we are blessed to have the Secretary General/Registrar of the Nursing Council and his team in our State and we’ll ensure they get the best of comfort and safety all through their stay.

“We thank the Governor and his deputy for the exploits and changes in the schools and colleges of Nursing Sciences, ensuring standards are regained. Three of our schools have now been fully accredited and three that were partially accredited will get full accreditation before they leave. With the arrival of Dr Farouq Umar Abubakar and his team, i want to assure us that Nursing Services will be taken to the Zenith as he’s already producing great results for the Country.”

In response to the CRSG for the warm reception, the Secretary General/Registrar of the Nursing Council Dr Farouq Umar Abubakar on behalf of his team thanked the State Governor Sen Ben Ayade, Deputy Prof Ivara Esu, the Secretary to the State Government Barr. Tina Banku, the capacity Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu and the entire State for the warm hospitality accorded him and his team. “Our retreat will birth a plan to improve the Nursing profession, fill manpower gap and reduce attrition of Nurses from the country to under 10%.”

“We chose CRS to conduct our retreat and plan for the 2021 Calendar year because This administration has demonstrated strong leadership prowess by achieving great results especially in the health sector and this is evident on the hard work of the Health Commissioner whom i must say is a round peg in a round hole. We’ll positively accomplish our assignment and we’ll continue to partner/synergize with the State to continually strengthen the health sector.”

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of award of excellence to Dr Farouq Umar from both the State Ministry of Heath and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM). Present in the meeting was the SA on health to the Governor Dr David Ushie, Director of Nursing Mrs Pauline Obute, Chairman Accreditation Committee Dec. Abasi Offiong Offiong and a host of other important dignitaries.

