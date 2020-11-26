Businessman shot dead along Bomadi-Ohoror road

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

A businessman, identified as Mr Manager Emgbeke, Thursday afternoon, was shot dead along Bomadi-Ohoror road in Delta state.

Though the information was sketchy, the incident occurred at noon when the deceased, who hailed from Tuomo community, Burutu council area of Delta state, was reported to have been returning from a business trip in Ughelli.

According to community sources, the deceased escaped death just a week ago in Ughelli, where he was shot and robbed by suspected business partners.

A community chief, who confided in this reporter, noted that the victim was robbed of the sum of four million naira about a week ago at a motor park in Ughelli, after a transaction at a bank.

“About a week ago, this same Manager was shot and robbed of four million naira at gunpoint in Ughelli after withdrawing the sum in a bank, but he escaped.

“Today, he was returning from Ughelli on a business trip when he was shot along Bomadi-Ohoror road, just after Ohoror community.

“He was rushed to a hospital at Bomadi but gave up the ghost on the way and his lifeless body has already been deposited in a morgue”.

“We believe the same people who are identified to be his business partners of Urhobo decent perpetrated this dastardly crime”, he said.

