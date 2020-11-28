Breaking News
Translate

Burkina Faso opposition leader concedes defeat in election

On 2:21 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Burkina Faso opposition leader concedes defeat in election

Burkina Faso’s main opposition leader has conceded defeat in Sunday’s presidential election after initial results showed a comfortable victory for President Roch Kabore, ending a dispute in which opponents said election fraud was committed.

Former Finance Minister Zephirin Diabre met Kabore on Friday night to congratulate him, Kabore said in a post on Twitter. A spokesman for Diabre confirmed the concession.

READ ALSO: Policeman who killed my husband not held accountable, caterer tells panel

It leaves Kabore free to tackle major challenges facing the landlocked West African country, including fighting Islamist groups that have killed more than 2,000 people in attacks this year and made large areas of the North and East ungovernable.

Kabore won 57.87% of the vote, the official tally from the electoral commission showed on Thursday. He needed over 50% to avoid a second round.

Opposition leaders had accused the Kabore camp of “massive fraud” before and after the vote. However, they produced no conclusive evidence of this, and the electoral commission dismissed the claims.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!