Buni APC Caretaker Committee criticism unnecessary – Former Rep

Alhaji Abdulmalik Zubairu, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has commended the National Caretaker Committee of the party led by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe for reviving the party.

Zubairu, who represented Maru/Bungudu federal constituency of Zamfara from 2015 to 2019, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

He said that those criticising Buni’s leadership did not mean well for the APC as a political party.

“It is a well-known fact that Nigeria’s ruling party had suffered serious cracks during the 2019 general elections.

“The cracks experienced in most of the party’s controlled states necessitated the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NEC) under the leadership of Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

“The NEC of the party dissolved the National Working Committee and appointed Buni to head the Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee in June 2020 in order to fix the `uproar’,” Zubairu said.

“Buni as former National Secretary of the Party is believed to be knowledgeable about the APC’s troubles being at the centre of the affairs of the party.

“From June this year when Buni took over from Oshiomhole, APC started regaining grounds and its fading popularity being reversed.

“Almost all the crisis-prone states were visited by the committee which eventually met with aggrieved factions.

“One can say that the outcome of the recent Ondo State Governorship election and lots of indicators are determinants that Buni’s committee is bringing the expected successes which are a great feat,” he explained.

“The task of fixing the party’s inflicted crisis is herculean and uneasy.

“We, the genuine faithful and true loyalists of the APC, have no doubt that Buni-led leadership is on its feet to reposition and bring back the lost glory of the party in view of the way it demonstrated passion to the assignment.

“We are satisfied with the steps being taken by Mai Mala Buni and his core caretaker committee members,” he added.

Zubairu condemned the way former Sen. Kabiru Marafa’s faction of the APC was waging media attacks on the National Caretaker Committee led by Buni.

He, therefore, asked APC members not to be distracted by unnecessary calls for the Buni committee to resign.

“I am calling on the general public to disregard those calls by the so-called APC members as they do not mean well for the party.

“I am also appealing to APC members across the country to embrace the leadership of Mai Mala Buni in order to remedy the problems and to promote APC to enviable position,” he said.

