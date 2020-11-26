Build your own refinery, Onuesoke tells S-South govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged the governors in South South states to build their own refinery.

He explained that since the states have the raw material-crude oil closer to them, it will be an advantage for them to venture into the business of oil refinery that will act as source of economic boost to their revenue and an assurance of steady fuel supply in a cheaper price to their indigenes.

Onuesoke who made the call in a statement made available to our correspondent said it is eminent for the Governors to yield to his advise because the signs on ground and evidence are bound that if something is not done now that the oil is still flooring, the South-South states would not only be cut off in term oil supply, frustrated and could equally be stranded economically in the future when the oil dried up.

According to him, “If an individual can build a refinery, I wonder why the South-South Governors with the huge oil derivation cannot put their resources together and build at least a refinery. If this is done there is an assurance that they have their own oil refinery that will be supplying the people oil products.”

Advising the Governors to wake up from their slumbers and brake the Federal Government oil monopoly of fuel control, the chieftain urged the governors to emulate the move of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Udom who is planning to build an oil refinery, a liquefied natural gas plant (LNG), a thermal power plant, one petrochemicals plant before 2023 when his second term administration would elapsed.

