Buhari Reappoints Emaimo as Federal Dental College Rector

By Luminous Jannamike

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Dr John Emaimo as the Rector of Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy.

Emaimo is the current Rector of the College and his re-appointment was announced on Friday by the institution.

The College, in a statement issued by the Registrar, Mr. Paul Yahaya, disclosed that Emaimo’s re-appointment by the President was conveyed in an official letter delivered by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Emaimo’s re-appointment was based on merit after a review of his first tenure performance which would elapse in November, 2020.

“The President of the Federal Republic enjoins Emaimo to continue with the good work he is doing and take FEDCODTTEN to the next level in consonance with the Federal Government’s doctrine of integrity, transparency, accountability and Next Level,” it stressed.

The statement added, “The rector’s ability to hold on to his belief in the quest to reposition the college amongst other institutions of higher learning without allowing the ship sink under his watch have also earned him the second tenure, which many of his peers said is well deserved.”

The Registrar stated that Emaimo, who was first appointed as Rector of the institution in 2016, would carry-on in office for a second and final four-year tenure which ends on November 26, 2024.

