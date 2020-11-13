Breaking News
Translate

Buhari mourns veteran journalist, Bisi Lawrence

On 2:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family and friends of veteran journalist and sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence, who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career.

READ ALSO: Man, 29, bags 6 months jail term for shop breaking, stealing

In a statement by his Special adviser, Femi Adesina, the President joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Guild of Editors and Sports Writers Association in mourning the renowned columnist and sports enthusiast, who served as Vice Chairman of Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and chaired the media committee for Nigeria ’99 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with outstanding results.

President Buhari believes the frontline journalist, more popularly known as Uncle Biz Law, used his talent in writing, organising and mentoring to serve the country meritoriously, and his legacy of setting new standards with every responsibility will always be remembered.

The President prays that the Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!