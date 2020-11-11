Buhari mourns Balarabe Musa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passage of the former civilian governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Wednesday, said he joined the government and people of Kaduna State in mourning the elder statesman, whose passing will be sorely missed by all Nigerians, who have diligently followed his antecedents as a voice for the voiceless.

According to the statement, “President Buhari believes Alhaji Musa reflected the passion and vigour that heralded Nigeria’s independence, which steadily translated into activism for return to democracy at the height of military interregnum and has remained steadfast in the call for good and inclusive governance.

“As the former governor goes home, the President affirms that he left a bold footprint on Nigeria’s democracy, and his role in promoting good governance and development will always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort his family, friends, and associates.

