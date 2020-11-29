Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Buhari describes as insane Boko Haram killing of farmers in Borno

On 9:34 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Boko Haram killing of farmers in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the killing of farmers on rice fields at Zabarmari in Jere Local Government of Borno, describing the terrorist killings as insane.

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

President Buhari said the government had given all the needed support to the armed forces “to take all necessary steps to protect the country’s population and its territory.”

Buhari said: “I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State.

ALSO READ: Lagos taskforce pulls down over 1700 illegal structures along Fagba railway lines

”The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief.

”May their souls Rest In Peace.”

About 43 farmers were murdered while an unspecified number of others were unaccounted for when Boko Haram insurgents launched attacks on rice fields at Zabarmari.

Nine of the victims were believed to be settlers in search of greener pasture from Zamfara, seven from Kebbi and eight from Sokoto State while the remaining were indigenes of Zabarmari town.

The victims would be buried today (Sunday). (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!