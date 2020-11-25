Buhari condoles with Minister of Communication over daughter’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, over the passing on of his daughter, Aisha.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman confirmed Buhari’s condolence message in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Shehu said that the president, who placed a call to the minister on Monday evening, condoled with all members of the family on the sad event.

The president’s aide also quoted him as urging the family to take comfort in the teachings of the Holy Prophet on the transient nature of life.

Buhari prayed that Allah would accept the soul of the departed and grant her Jannah tul Firdaus.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: