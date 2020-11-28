Budweiser celebrates new football season with promo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiru Nnorom

Budweiser Lager Beer, the official sponsor of the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, has launched a promo, “Budweiser Smooth Kick-off Promo” to celebrate the new football season.

The under the crown promo invites consumers to send the code under the crown cork to stand a chance to win attractive prizes that include the new luxurious 2020 Mercedes Benz A200.

Consumers also have an opportunity to win the latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5 Console.

That’s not all as jerseys autographed by Barcelona maestro, Lionel Messi who is the brand ambassador of Budweiser would also be won.

“We are known as the King of the Beers, and we are set to prove it once again with the Budweiser Smooth Kick-off Promo which will see three lucky consumers win the grand prize of a brand-new Mercedes Benz A200 each and 24 consumers will win the newly launched, ultra-sophisticated PlayStation 5 Console, while other lucky winners would get a Budweiser Football Jersey each signed by Lionel Messi,” Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Jumoke Okikiolu said.

Speaking further on the inspiration for the promo, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji noted that Budweiser is keen to elevate football viewing experience for consumers. “We know that our consumers choose Budweiser when they socialize with friends during these football games and we want to reward them in a way that has never been done before.”

