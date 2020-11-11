BUA Cement announces 100 scholarship grants, 500KVA transformers others to Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its contributions to the development of its host communities, BUA Cement, one of Africa’s largest cement companies has donated 6 units of 500KVA transformers to boost access to electricity in Okpella Community of Edo State.

In the same vein, the company also announced100 scholarship grants for indigenes of Okpella and provided security patrol vehicles to the security agencies within the community.

Speaking on the Donations, Engr Yusuf Binji, the Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said that BUA Cement Social responsibility is a critical part of the BUA Cement DNA and as a result, BUA Cement is committed to the development of host communities wherever it operates.

ALSO READ:

He further added that the 6 units of 500KVA Transformers will ease the burden of access to Electricity currently being experienced in Okeplla and promised that BUA will also install the transformers on the community’s behalf.

On the security vehicles, Binji noted that this will help boost the capacity of the security agencies within the community to provide a more secure environment for the residents and businesses in Okpella.

In another development, BUA Cement expanded its Support for Education to include 100 tertiary institution scholarship grants for deserving Okpella Students. According to Binji, “our commitment to sustainability, the Sustainable Development Goals and sustainable business practices will remain critical to our business at BUA Cement.

We will keep pursuing an inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable environment. CSR is how we colour the lives of those around us.” It should be noted that BUA has last year provided 6 solar-powered boreholes in various communities across Okpella.

BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second-largest cement company and the largest producer in its North-West, South-South and South-East regions; with a combined installed capacity of 8 million metric tonnes per annum and with plans underway to increase existing capacity to 11 million mtpa, through the commissioning of a new 3million mtpa plant by the first half of 2021 in Sokoto State, Nigeria.

With its Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, BUA Cement operates strategically from Okpella, Edo State and Kalambaina, Sokoto State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: