Bring back Oku-Iboku, publishers charge FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Nigerian Publishers Association, NPA, in the South East, has pleaded with the federal government to resuscitate the comatose Nigeria Newsprint Manufacturing Company, Oku-Iboku in Akwa-Ibom state.

The Publishers lament that the dearth of Newsprint milling industries in Nigeria is taking a toll on the business of publishing and has equally impacted on the economies of both the public and private sectors.

NPA described the importation of Newsprint as one of the greatest challenges facing readership in Nigeria, adding that the practice has hiked cost of books and other print media in the country.

NPA made the plea, yesterday, during a press briefing to announce it’s 2020 National Conference and Annual General Meeting, AGM, scheduled for December 3rd and 4th in Enugu.

Chairman of the conference organising committee, Chief Austin Onwubiko who disclosed that the conference will dwell of the “Restrategizing to strengthen Nigeria Publishing Companies to met Future challenge,” disclosed that they have embraced the reality of E-book in the face dynamic Publishing.

“We have woken up to the reality that E-book is here to stay with us. it’s a new phenomenon and a reality for Publishers to either adopt or be left behind,” Onwubiko said.

NPA also lamented the effect of book piracy, noting that it has taken a dangerous dimension with the international conspiracy of importation of books from Asia countries.

“They now import books from China, Indonesia and flood Aba, Onitisha and Ajegunle. Piracy has taken over the Publishing company and government has not been able to do anything,” NPA lamented.

Those expected at the conference include Prof. Bankole Shodipe of Babcok University as Guest Speaker; Prof Joy Ezeilo of the University of Nigeria as Chairman; and other panelists that will include the Nigeria Copyright Commission and members of the Academia.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: