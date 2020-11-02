BREAKING: WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE results, withholds 215,149

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday announced the release of the results of this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Examination, WASSCE, but the results of 215, 149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of those that sat for the examinations are being withheld for various reasons.
The Head of the Nigerian Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, made this known during a press briefing on Monday.
