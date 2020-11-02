Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE results, withholds 215,149

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday announced the release of the results of this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Examination, WASSCE, but the results of 215, 149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of those that sat for the examinations are being withheld for various reasons.
The Head of the Nigerian Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Patrick Areghan, made this known during a press briefing on Monday.

 

 
