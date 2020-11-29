Breaking News
Breaking: Total blackout in Lagos, Kaduna, others as national grid collapses

The outage Nigerians are experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDP, said on Sunday.

The power distribution company announced this on its twitter handle, noting that it is working with TCN to restore the light.

Lagos, Kaduna and other states have experienced total blackout on Sunday.

“Dear customer, The outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid.

We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”

