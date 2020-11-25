Breaking: Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo dumps PDP for APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo representing Adamawa North on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has on Wednesday dumped his party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Abbo’s defection letter was addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan who read the letter at Plenary Session Wednesday said that Senator Abbo defected because of what he described as the unprecedented achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari who has paid attention to the welfare of Nigeria citizens more than any other President, Nigeria as a country has ever produced.

According to Abbo, he is dumping the PDP with his constituents because of what he termed, mismanagement of PDP in Adamawa State by the Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri that has led to a faction within the party in the State as well as the polarization of the party and interests.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who welcomed the Senator to APC, said that his action is a show of patriotism, of purpose and unity for the development of the country, said that the APC was inviting more Senators to come to the APC and join hands with the party, with a view to building Nigeria as a country.

Senator Ishaku Abbo’s letter titled, ” Movement of God’s People from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, read:

“I write to formally inform you Sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of the PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state (PDP and rPDP).

“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr President, Nigeria will be a better place.

“My Senate President Sir, it is worthy of note that in the history of Nigeria’s Nascent democracy, specifically from 1999 till date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian Citizens like President Muhamadu Buhari as it is evident in packages such as:

i.Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT); ii.Homegrown School Feeding Program (HGFP); iii. Trader Money; iv. Market Money; v.Farmers’ Money; vi.nPower; vii. Special Public Works Programme, currently employing 1000 persons from each of the 774 local Government Areas; viii.National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA): Buhari Young Farmer’s Network; ix. Artisans and Transportation Grants; x.Guaranteed Off-take Scheme; xi.CAC Business Formalization Scheme; xii. Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Grants among others.

“Thus, in living up to the expectation of the good people of Adamawa North Senatorial District, I hereby defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with effect from today being Wednesday, the 25th day of November 2020.

“Accept Distinguished SP Sir, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Meanwhile, Lawan has announced that the APC Senate Caucus will meet today to deliberate on some issues.

