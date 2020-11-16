Breaking: NECO releases 2020/2021 National Common Entrance Examination results

THE National Examinations Council NECO has released the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination results.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO,Godswill Obioma,while presenting the results to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Monday, in Abuja, said a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed, scoring a minimum of 66.

It put the national cut off marks at 142.

Three students got the highest scores: Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio (Anambra), scored 199, Onwuamanam Udochukwu (Enugu) scored 198, while Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun(Lagos) scored 197.

16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the #ENDSARS protests that rocked the country recently.

Adamu noted that with the Unity Colleges now 110, admissions carrying capacity has been shored up to 26,625 for the current academic year, 720 slots were added with the establishment of six more Federal Science and Technical Colleges across the six geopolitical zones.

Details coming.