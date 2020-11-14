[BREAKING] Lekki Shootings: Panel members to rule on whether Army Generals can testify

Kindly Share This Story:

…Absent youth panel members return

By Henry Ojelu

Members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate by soldiers on the night of October 20 have momentarily stopped sitting to deliberate on whether military officers that appeared it before today can testify.

The panel resumed sitting today after two youth panel members, Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, who were absent last week in protest against the freezing of the bank account of #EndSARS promoters by the Federal Government returned.

The Nigerian Army had been scheduled to testify before the panel last week but was unable to do so because the panel could not form a quorum.

The panel subsequently fixed today for the Nigerian Army to return to give its testimony.

Three Brigadier Generals and one Lieutenant Colonel were listed to testify.

The top military officers, whose statements on oath have already been submitted to the panel, are the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo; Chief of Staff, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, VI, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Nsikak Edet; Commander, 81 Division Garrison, VI, Brig. Gen. Francis Omata; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig. Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi; and Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, VI, Lt. Col. Salisu Bello.

At the commencement of the panel sitting at about 10am today, there were arguments over whether the army can give evidence before the tribunal.

After a heated debate, the panel members rose to deliberate and rule on the argument.

