Breaking: Kwara to stop paying pension to ex-governors, deputies

On 1:54 pmIn News, Politicsby
Like Lagos state, Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Friday said that he would send a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension to former governors and their deputies.

Abdulrazaq who disclosed this in a series of tweets, averred that the state needs the resources to improve human capital development.

“In line with our campaign mantra and the yearnings of our people, next week I will be sending a bill to the State House of Assembly to revoke the law awarding pension packages to former governors and former deputy governors in Kwara State.

“Our state needs all the resources it can get to improve our human capital development. I believe our limited resources are better spent on tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment”, he said.

Recall that the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had announced plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors, deputies and categories of public workers.

Giving reasons, Sanwo-olu opined: “Mr. Speaker and members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.

“It is our firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the appurtenant inflationary growth rates that we need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service.”

