Breaking: Kidnappers abduct wife, son of Atiku’s security detail

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Suspected kidnappers have abducted the wife and son of a security detail attached to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Yolde Pate, a surbub of Yola.

Sources said Wednesday that the incident took place in the night when the target was believed to still be around after arriving town with the former Vice President last weekend.

“The kidnappers believed that the police personnel, being so close to Atiku, would have money, so they went for him but took his wife and son when they did not find him,” a source said.

It was also learnt, Wednesday, that a brother to one of the Adamawa State lawmakers was abducted about the same time elsewhere in the state.

Local sources said an elder brother of the state Majority Leader Hammantukur Yetisuri was abducted from his home in Jada Mbulo by gunmen who demanded N50 million as ransom.

The sources said the gunmen got to the community around 2am shooting into the air to scare possible intruders before breaking into the house of the lawmaker’s brother.

“They went away with the man, shouting that they would not return the man unless the family paid N50 million,” a source said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the two abductions, including the aid to Atiku being a police officer, but he did not give further details.

The Police image maker gave assurance that the police would do everything to free the abducted persons and bring the gunmen to book.

Vanguard News Nigeria

