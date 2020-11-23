BREAKING: IGP Adamu promotes 16 officers killed by hoodlums during EndSARS protest, 82,763 others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Toward boosting the morale of Police Officers across the country, owing to the heavy damages inflicted on the Police both in the killing of over 22 officers, injuries to many others and destruction of Police Stations, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has endorsed the promotion of 82, 779 junior rank and file officers.

Those promoted include 16 officers killed during the EndSARS crisis and 70 other rank and file personnel who sustained various degrees of injuries from hoodlums attacks.

This was made known in a statement signed y the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba.

It reads, “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu on Monday, 23rd November 2020 approved the promotion of Eighty-Two Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Nine (82,779) Junior Police Officers to their next ranks.

“The promotion of the officers comprising 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector, 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants and 8,431 Constables to Corporal is part of the on-going efforts at boosting the morale of personnel and repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

“Those promoted also include 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the ENDSARS riots – 16 got special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the ENDSARS protests were equally specially promoted.

“The IGP, while congratulating the officers, charged them to see their promotion as a mark of additional responsibility and a call to rededicate themselves to their professional calling.

“He enjoined them to continue to carry out their duties diligently and in conformity with best practices and respect for the rights of the citizen.

“He noted that the promotion albeit, posthumously, of the officers who were killed by some ENDSARS protesters is a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.

“The IGP promised to work with all relevant agencies, organs of Government and other stakeholders in driving a successful reform of the Police for improved welfare and conditions of service towards better service delivery to the people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

