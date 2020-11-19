Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Gunmen invade ex-gov Dickson’s residence

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayels State

Gunmen attacked ex-governor of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson’s residence Wednesday night killing a policeman in the process.

The armed men invaded the residence through the Forcados River.

Confirming the incidence, Gov Dickson explained that “this period is indeed a trying one to the country, the police and the security agencies called on the society to give them the requisite support to effectively carry out the sensitive duty of securing the society.”

The former Governor condoled with the immediate family of the late police officer, the Inspector General of Police, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of police and the entire police team on the death of the gallant policeman.

Dickson confirmed that the Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies have commenced immediate investigation to unravel those who perpetrated the heinous acts.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in the bid to fish out those behind the cruel act.

Governor Dickson called on his supporters across the Ijaw nation give relevant information to the police to aid their investigation into the crime.

He urged everybody to remain calm to await the outcome of the police investigation.

Chief Dickson and his family were not in the compound during the attack having been away in Abuja and Yenagoa for about three weeks.

