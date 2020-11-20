Breaking News
Translate

UPDATED: Former senate leader ‘Ndoma-Egba’ loses wife in an auto crash

On 12:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Victor Ndoma-Egba
Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba, Wife of the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has died in an auto crash along Benin-Akure road.

Although as at the time of filing this report details of her death was still sketchy. In a telephone call  to the Former Senate Leader on  Friday morning, he could not speak but broke down in tears before the line went off.

READ ALSO: Kaduna’s proud of Balarabe Musa — El Rufai

Vanguard learned that apart from losing the wife, earlier this year he also lost his mother in-law ,mother and his  former media  aide while his house was always vandalized during the #EndSars Protest in Calabar.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!