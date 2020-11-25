Breaking: Football legend, Maradona is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

Football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 as a result of cardiac arrest.

He recently underwent an operation to remove a blood clot on his brain on October 30.

Mirror reports that the Gimnasia boss fell unwell after his side beat Patronato 3-0 and was taken to hospital in La Plata, near the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

Scans discovered a subdural hemetoma, requiring Maradona to undergo immediate surgery to remove the problem before being sent home to continue his recovery.

Reports in Argentina say Maradona was showing signs of recovery, but the 60-year-old then suffered a cardiac arrest and has passed away.

A tweet by the Argentine Football Association through its President Claudio Tapia, expressed its deepest pain at Maradona’s death saying he will always be in their hearts.

Gary Lineker referred to Maradona as “arguably the greatest of all time”.

Lineker tweeted: “By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God.”

