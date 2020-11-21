Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

A review of the protest video footage submitted to the Lagos EndSARS panel by the Lekki Concession Company, LCC shows that the video was unable to capture the shooting that took place at the Lekki Toll Gate.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the panel Chairman Justice Okuwobi had directed that the three hours of footage be viewed by parties at the tribunal today.

A review of the video by our correspondent covering the proceeding showed that the recording which started at 5 pm ended at 7:59 pm on October 20, 2020.

The video lacked audio and intermittently zoomed in to different directions at the scene of the protest.

In the first one hour of the footage, the video showed protesters at the scene of the protest walking about. It also showed a road blockage towards the toll gate from the Victoria Island axis.

At about 6:46 pm six security patrol vans were sighted approaching the toll gate from Victoria Island axis.

The six patrol vans caused a stir among the protesters as some of them were seen receding from the scene of the protest.

The security vans remained at the same spot with their siren lights swilling for the most part of the footage.

The video began to show night images at about 7:20 pm with protesters still at the scene.

At about 7:48 pm the video showed burning tires and remained fixated on the scene for minutes. By 7:59 pm when the video ought to have ended, it continued to play but remained fixated on two security vehicles.

When a counsel in the matter drew the attention of the panel that the time coverage of the video had elapsed, the chairman of the panel insisted that the video should continue.

However, at about 8 pm, the video ended to the disappointment of many who had expected to see the LCC’s CCTV video version of the shooting at the toll gate.

Counsel to some of the EndSAR protester, Adeshina Ogunlana told the panel when the video ended that there was a missing portion in the video.

Panel Chairman took noted of his observation and said the matter will be looked into when the panel returns from a short break.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: