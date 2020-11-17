Breaking News
Breaking: Court grants #EndSARS protester, Peter Eromosele bail

A Magistrate Court in Yaba has granted bail to embattled #ENDSARS protester, Peter Eromosele in the sum of one million naira and two sureties who must be family members.

ALSO READ: EndSARS protests: Police seek 30 days extension for Peter Eromosele’s detention

The court also rejected a request by the police to detain Eromosele for another 30 days to enable them conclude investigations.

Eromosele is accused of providing financial aid to those who participated in the #ENDSARS protest which later turned violent after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

More details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

