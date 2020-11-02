Breaking: Civil Servants besiege HoS Office over unpaid salaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Aggrieved civil servants, Monday, laid siege in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, owing to what they called federal government’s failure to pay their outstanding salaries.

Vanguard reports that the aggrieved workers are protesting over unpaid salaries spanning two to three months.

A source privy to the development told this medium that federal civil servants have become apprehensive following insinuations in reputable quarters “that government is broke.”

“The ministries are luckier because they are only being owed the month of October. Some of us in the agencies are really suffering because we are being owed between two to three months salaries,” he said.

