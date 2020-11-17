BREAKING: Bandits kill Southern Kaduna District head, son

Kindly Share This Story:

As El-Rufai charges security operatives to find killers

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven has informed the Kaduna State Government of the killing of the District Head of Gidan Zaki, Mr Haruna Kuye and his son, Destiny Kuye in the early hours of today (Tuesday, 17th November 2020). They were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf local government.

The District Head’s wife, according to the military, sustained machete wounds on her hand while his daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

The security report further stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.

The military added that three empty cases and a live round of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered at the scene. Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

The Governor who condoled the Kuye family and the Atyap Traditional Council prayed for the repose of the souls of the District Head and his son.

Malam El-Rufai praised the late Haruna Kuyefor his contributions to the peace-building efforts in Zangon-Kataf.

The Governor has directed the Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services to team up with the military forces on the ground to ensure diligent investigations.

Security agencies have also reported attacks in Giwa LGA where armed bandits attacked Fatika, Kaya and Yakawada villages. Two persons were killed and some kidnapped.

In another development, security agencies have updated the Kaduna State Government with information regarding Monday’s attack at Albasu village of Igabi local government.

The update identified the eleven persons killed as follows:

Amadu Mallam

Idi Gefefe

Isah Goma

Awwalu Goma

Babangida Iliyasu

Lado Iliyasu

Ya’u Jumare

Hamza Umaru

Shehu Jibril

Tukur Albasu

Musa Adamu Muruzuwa

The following victims sustained injuries:

Muazu Albasu

Samaila Chairman

Junaidu Husaini

A yet to be identified woman earlier thought to have been killed.

Similarly, the security agencies have identified the local killed by bandits on Sunday after they kidnapped two persons at Maraban Kajuru in Kajuru local government area. The victim has been identified as Mr. Albarka Addu’a, a former village head of Kyemara Gari.

The Kaduna State Government will continue to give security updates to the citizenry, as it continues to work assiduously with security agencies on the protection of life and property across the state.

