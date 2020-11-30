BREAKING: Ayiri Emami escapes death, as boat explodes

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, narrowly escaped death as an explosion ripped his boat apart in ugbuwangue, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State around 6:30 pm.

In a chat with Vanguard a few minutes after the incident, the revered Warri chief disclosed that he was not hurt, giving gratitude to God for his narrow escape.

Details shortly.

Kindly Share This Story: