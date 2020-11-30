Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Ayiri Emami escapes death, as boat explodes

Emami, Birthday
Chief Ayiri Emami

The Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami, narrowly escaped death as an explosion ripped his boat apart in ugbuwangue, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State around 6:30 pm.

In a chat with Vanguard a few minutes after the incident, the revered Warri chief disclosed that he was not hurt, giving gratitude to God for his narrow escape.

 Details shortly.

