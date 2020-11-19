Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: After 12 days, Police release #EndSARS protester, Eromosele

On 7:53 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Police force has released an #EndSARS protester, Peter Eromosele Adene, on Thursday after spending 12 days in their custody.

Moe Odele, his lawyer disclosed this via her twitter handle. She shared a video showing a once-again freed Eromosele.

READ ALSO: FG’s threat to sanction CNN over Lekki shooting report pointless — NYC

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!