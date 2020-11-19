Breaking: After 12 days, Police release #EndSARS protester, Eromosele

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Police force has released an #EndSARS protester, Peter Eromosele Adene, on Thursday after spending 12 days in their custody.

Moe Odele, his lawyer disclosed this via her twitter handle. She shared a video showing a once-again freed Eromosele.

Message from Eromz!! Omg! Thank you everyone pic.twitter.com/lXjmwkydfC — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

Ladies it’s not as if I’m not focused but Eromz is fine fine fine 🥰 — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

First thing I said to Eromz immediately he came out was “wow! See how you are fresh”. I’ll be forever ashamed of this because this was in front of everyone. I lacked focused for a min 😂 — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

Ah han but I did that work too na. This one is just an important “by the way” 🤣 https://t.co/VLOdrwmImc — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

Emorz came out smiling. I couldn’t believe it. In all seriousness, I’m not sure what cloth he is made of but it is pretty solid material. Thank you again to everyone who kept applying pressure. — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

Suffered today small. But good end to the day. Thank you @Ridwanullahii @temivaughan @CharlieofLagos for coming through as always! — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

But the entire family was in high spirits still. Everyone I met was calm and positive. It was a major lesson for me so I’m going to be forever grateful our paths crossed. — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

His dad was in court with us through out. And as they kept stressing the man to go and sign this, go & get that, I was angry and heartbroken at the same time.

Eromz didn’t do anything wrong. Why stressing his family like this? — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

First meal of today just arrived. I’m so excited, I might cry https://t.co/Gc6bSqGUn9 — Moe (@Mochievous) November 19, 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

