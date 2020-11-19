Breaking News
[BREAKING] $37.6m audit funds: Reps move to sanction DG budget office

By Tordue Salem

The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives Thursday resolved to pursue sanctions against the Director-General of the Budget office, Dr. Ben Akabueze.

The Committee led by Rep. Wole Oke(PDP-Osun) made the decision, after adopting a motion of privilege raised by its Deputy Chairman, Rep. Abdulkadir Abdullahi(PDP-Bauchi).

The lawmakers said they moved for the DG to be penalized, because he wrote an abusive and contemptuous letter to the Committee, in his response to a query, that he was hoarding a $36.1million personnel funds belonging to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation and another $1.5million supposed to be released to the office as a grant.

Details later…

