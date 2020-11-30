Borno Farmers’ Killing: Farmers send SOS to govt for adequate protection

Kindly Share This Story:

Say their lives, business in jeopardy

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the killing of over 43 rice farmers on Saturday, in Garin-Kwashebe, about 20 kilometers north of Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, farmers Sunday, sent Save Our Soul, SOS, message to the Federal Government for adequate protection.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director,Wal-Wanne Group, Dr Abiso Kabir, where the farmers called on the government to change strategy to beef up security in the state as farmers are really in jeopardy and apprehension following Saturday’s killing of rice farmers harvesting rice in Garin-Kwashebe village.

According to the statement if nothing is done urgently and sustainably food production and supply will be hampered greatly, which might lead to serious food shortage as farms will be deserted.

The statement added that the sad incident would also compound the insurgency crisis currently ravaging the State and others in the North East region if there will be no proactive measures put in place to end the killings.

Meanwhile according to Abiso his company, Koila Agro Allied Nigeria Limited is worst as a huge number of farmers killed during the dastardly Saturday attack were working with his company.

He called on the federal government to recruit more persons into the civilian joint task force so as to put an end to insecurity.

The statement reads in part, “About 43 farmers have been buried but we are not sure these are the exact numbers that are dead because some people are still missing.

“We are tired of the situation, just when we thought we have gotten our farmlands back to support agricultural development and fight hunger in the country, we keep waking up to sad events.

“We can’t continue to go out to our farmlands and risk being killed by the insurgents.

“We may be facing a severe food security crisis due to the destructive activities of bandits who are not only destroying farms but also killing farmers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

