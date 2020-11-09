Border Disputes: Imo state govt sets up boundary committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government has set up a committee on boundary disputes to resolve all boundary issues between Imo state and other states.

The governor while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Owerri, to be headed by the deputy governor, Placid Njoku, said that it’s inline with Page 4, section 12 of the National Boundary Establishment Act 26.

However, the committee has representatives from the three senatorial zones of Imo state.

According to Uzodimma, “We have inaugurated the Imo State Boundary Committee headed by the Deputy Governor of the State, Prof. Placid Njoku.

“I charged the members to go all out to settle the various boundary disputes and help Imo state government address all issues of disagreements pertaining to boundary with neighbours.

“Performing the ceremony at the Imo State Executive Council Chambers Owerri, I maintained that the inauguration is consistent with provisions of Page 4, section 12 of the National Boundary Establishment Act 26.

“The Committee had become necessary in view of series of boundary disputes resulting from boundary adjustments of Imo as a State, which has changed from former Eastern Nigeria to old Imo State and present day Imo State.

“I congratulate the Committee comprising of the Imo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Finance, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, the State Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security Services (DSS), the Surveyor General of Imo State and the Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers Imo State.”

He further said: “Others include the Comptroller of Immigration, Imo State and three members knowledgeable in boundary matters who will represent the three zones of the State (Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe), the Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governor who serves as the Secretary.

“We will give them the necessary support that will enable them succeed in their assignment.”

